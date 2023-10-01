Sawyer & Company Inc Acquires New Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 60,599 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $11,747,000. Apple comprises approximately 5.4% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings, making the stock its largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 16,252.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,949,659 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.54.

Apple Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $171.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $2.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.27. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $198.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

