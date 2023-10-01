SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 87.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,746 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 77,719 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 200.9% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the first quarter valued at $109,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 205.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 40.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Financial Bankshares

In other news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.04 per share, with a total value of $72,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 927,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,936,807.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought 3,803 shares of company stock valued at $112,147 over the last 90 days. 4.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FFIN. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Stephens upped their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of FFIN stock opened at $25.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.76. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.86 and a fifty-two week high of $46.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.02.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 36.80%. The company had revenue of $128.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.30 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.45%.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits, automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

