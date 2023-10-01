SG Americas Securities LLC Has $260,000 Holdings in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,110 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in MillerKnoll were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MLKN. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of MillerKnoll during the first quarter worth $3,686,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in MillerKnoll in the first quarter valued at $1,005,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in MillerKnoll in the first quarter valued at $36,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MillerKnoll in the first quarter valued at $570,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in MillerKnoll in the first quarter valued at $315,000. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MillerKnoll Stock Performance

MLKN stock opened at $24.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.60. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $25.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 55.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.44.

MillerKnoll Announces Dividend

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $917.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 2nd will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MLKN. StockNews.com upgraded MillerKnoll from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on MillerKnoll from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Insider Transactions at MillerKnoll

In other MillerKnoll news, Director Michael A. Volkema acquired 13,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.95 per share, with a total value of $230,248.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 200,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,401,356.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

MillerKnoll Profile

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

