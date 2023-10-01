Short Interest in BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF) Decreases By 28.6%

BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

BioSyent Stock Down 0.7 %

OTCMKTS BIOYF opened at $5.90 on Friday. BioSyent has a 12 month low of $4.69 and a 12 month high of $5.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.73 and a 200-day moving average of $5.62.

BioSyent Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0295 per share. This is a boost from BioSyent’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th.

BioSyent Company Profile

BioSyent Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, sources, acquires or in-licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX 150, an oral hematinic; FeraMAX Powder, a water or mixing oral iron supplement; and FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the prevention and treatment of iron deficiency anemia.

