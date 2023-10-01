Signet Financial Management LLC Sells 210 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Signet Financial Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $184.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $155.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $404.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.24. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $150.11 and a 1-year high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 96.36%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

