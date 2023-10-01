SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.08% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 723,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,629,000 after purchasing an additional 79,763 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 564,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,048,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 39.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 351,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,798,000 after purchasing an additional 100,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 60.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 226,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,230,000 after purchasing an additional 85,641 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA XAR opened at $112.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $91.64 and a 52 week high of $125.42.

About SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

