Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Stock Position Raised by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,368 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $66,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the first quarter worth $110,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the first quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2,786.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 9,751 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHYS opened at $14.32 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $16.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.24.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

