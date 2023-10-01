StockNews.com Upgrades Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) to “Hold”

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.08.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance

ELS opened at $63.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.56 and a 200 day moving average of $66.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.64, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.69. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52-week low of $56.91 and a 52-week high of $74.40.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.32). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $370.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity LifeStyle Properties

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 314.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of July 17, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,706 sites.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.