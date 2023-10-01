Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,507,668 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 800,478 shares.The stock last traded at $13.50 and had previously closed at $13.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SSYS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stratasys in a report on Sunday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Stratasys from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Stratasys Trading Up 3.0 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.67. The stock has a market cap of $930.92 million, a P/E ratio of -20.94 and a beta of 1.45.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $159.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.24 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stratasys

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 64,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of Stratasys in the 2nd quarter valued at $490,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stratasys in the 2nd quarter valued at $884,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Stratasys in the 2nd quarter valued at $353,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 233.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 63,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

