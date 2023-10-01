StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,635 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. BCM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 1,279 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $434.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $450.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $379.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 105.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.74. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $502.66.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 3.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.99, for a total value of $13,329,615.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,555,495,686.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.99, for a total value of $13,329,615.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,555,495,686.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total transaction of $10,063,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,030,786 shares in the company, valued at $482,490,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.70.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

