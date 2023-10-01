StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Increases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,238 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AFS Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC now owns 12,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 123,210 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 17,474 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 35,898 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $27,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.85, for a total value of $31,404.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,039.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $27,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,731 shares of company stock valued at $16,880,398. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Alphabet from $122.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.89.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.1 %

GOOGL opened at $130.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.46. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $139.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

