Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,600 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2,786.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 9,751 shares during the period.

Shares of PHYS stock opened at $14.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.97 and a 200 day moving average of $15.24. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $16.10.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

