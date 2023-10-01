Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 240.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 13,435 shares during the period. Security National Bank purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $551,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 139,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period.

Shares of JEPI opened at $53.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.71. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.92 and a twelve month high of $56.92.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

