Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $203,000 in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TM. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,731,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,050,000 after purchasing an additional 106,391 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 6,684.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,447,000 after buying an additional 104,218 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 19.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 543,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,512,000 after buying an additional 86,597 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,473,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,272,000 after buying an additional 84,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 7.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,998,000 after buying an additional 57,478 shares during the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Toyota Motor Stock Down 1.5 %

TM stock opened at $179.75 on Friday. Toyota Motor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.07 and a fifty-two week high of $195.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $173.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $243.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $7.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $3.13. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $76.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.98 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 16.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TM shares. Morgan Stanley cut Toyota Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup raised Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Toyota Motor in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.