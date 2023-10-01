Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 2,707 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 244.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $547,104,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,039,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,194 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,917,000 after acquiring an additional 758,127 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 102.9% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,081,000 after acquiring an additional 639,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 14.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,948,000 after acquiring an additional 347,177 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $245.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $178.32 and a 52-week high of $304.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $268.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.11. The stock has a market cap of $66.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.60.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.01. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 12,765.76% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.81%.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $787,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,767,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,620 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,820. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on HCA shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $311.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.86.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

