Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 374 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 254.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 164.7% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Paychex from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.80.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of PAYX opened at $115.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.46. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.09 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The stock has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,208. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total transaction of $1,373,871.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,042,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 221,916 shares of company stock worth $26,789,753. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

