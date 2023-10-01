Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 482 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 138.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AEE opened at $74.83 on Friday. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $92.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.45.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Ameren had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Ameren’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.02%.

In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $251,232.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,849,813.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AEE shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. 888 reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Ameren in a research note on Monday, June 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Ameren from $89.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ameren from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.78.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

