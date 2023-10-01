Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 288,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,382 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.8% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $34,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after buying an additional 453,413,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,770,809,000 after buying an additional 206,300,042 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 111,197.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,036,178,000 after buying an additional 170,267,122 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,576,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,271,705,000 after buying an additional 1,499,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after purchasing an additional 109,870,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.85, for a total value of $31,404.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,039.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.85, for a total transaction of $31,404.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,039.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 35,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total transaction of $4,673,201.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,484 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,361.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,731 shares of company stock worth $16,880,398. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $130.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $139.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. 888 restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.89.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

