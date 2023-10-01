Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 237 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,359 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,014.3% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $385.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.23.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 7,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $2,778,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,211,630. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 7,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $2,778,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,211,630. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.51, for a total transaction of $83,613.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,406.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,534 shares of company stock worth $9,768,759. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $347.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The company has a market cap of $89.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.51. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $282.21 and a 1 year high of $367.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $349.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $339.82.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 35.40%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

