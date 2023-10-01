Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 32,828 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR – Free Report) by 472.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,828 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.35% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 906,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,889,000 after acquiring an additional 115,726 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,028,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 505.8% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 100,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 84,279 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,069,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 65,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 15,487 shares during the period.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - April alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

Shares of BATS DAPR opened at $30.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.25.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (DAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.