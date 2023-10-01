Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Door Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,134,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 39,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,043.9% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 70,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 64,640 shares during the period. Finally, Ascendant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,038,000.

NYSEARCA XBI opened at $73.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.21. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $71.59 and a 52 week high of $92.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

