Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.33% of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 12,340 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 182.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 72,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 46,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $327,000.

Shares of DUSA opened at $31.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.81 and its 200 day moving average is $30.98. The stock has a market cap of $358.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.06.

The Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (DUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap stocks. The fund seeks long-term capital growth and capital preservation. DUSA was launched on Jan 11, 2017 and is managed by Davis.

