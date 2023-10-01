Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANGL. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,600.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000.

ANGL opened at $27.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.49. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $28.44.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.1347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

