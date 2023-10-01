Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 240.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,435 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security National Bank purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $551,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 139,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $837,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $53.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.08 and a 200 day moving average of $54.71. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.92 and a 52 week high of $56.92.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.