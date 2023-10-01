Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AWK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com cut American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Guggenheim reduced their price target on American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.83.

American Water Works Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of AWK opened at $123.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.13. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.27 and a 52 week high of $162.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.40.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 22.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.08%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

