Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $1.20 Million Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in AON were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AON. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AON by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,264,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Byron Spruell bought 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $324.57 per share, with a total value of $259,656.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,604.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AON stock opened at $324.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $329.16 and a 200-day moving average of $325.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $266.35 and a 52 week high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,312.86% and a net margin of 20.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AON. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of AON from $325.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $352.00 target price on shares of AON in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.55.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

