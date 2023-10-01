Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHR. Mendel Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 225.0% in the second quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 24,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 17,101 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 219,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after purchasing an additional 22,620 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 16,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 194.3% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GenWealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 52,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA SCHR opened at $47.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.48. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $47.69 and a 12 month high of $51.22.

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

