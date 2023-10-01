Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $347,550,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 213.6% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CBRE Group news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 3,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $274,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,837,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,690,038.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total transaction of $108,419.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,430,222.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 3,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $274,720,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,837,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,690,038.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,607,856 shares of company stock valued at $376,671,359. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on CBRE Group from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on CBRE Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.67.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $73.86 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.31 and a 52-week high of $89.58. The stock has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.25 and its 200 day moving average is $78.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 15.42%. CBRE Group’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

