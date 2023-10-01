Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,844 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2,786.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 9,751 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance

Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock opened at $14.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.24. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $16.10.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

