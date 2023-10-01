Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,196 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 292.9% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Shopify during the first quarter worth about $148,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Shopify during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Shopify by 317.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Shopify by 508.2% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on SHOP. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Shopify from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.37.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $54.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.42. The firm has a market cap of $69.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.54 and a beta of 2.05. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $71.43. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.13% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

