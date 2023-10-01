Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 222.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000.

MGV opened at $101.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.06 and a 200-day moving average of $102.89. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $89.38 and a 52 week high of $107.86.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

