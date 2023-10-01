Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Makes New $1.27 Million Investment in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 622.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000.

Get JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Price Performance

JIRE stock opened at $54.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of -1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.29 and a 200-day moving average of $56.13. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.73 and a fifty-two week high of $58.85.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JIRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.