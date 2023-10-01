Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 23,071 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 71.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,071 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $47,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $79,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:BSCO opened at $20.67 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $20.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.62.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.0483 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

