Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 2,902 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.12% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000.

Shares of XMMO opened at $80.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.01. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $69.64 and a 12 month high of $83.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.86.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

