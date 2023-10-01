Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 593 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $52.49 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $46.50 and a 52-week high of $58.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.95 and a 200 day moving average of $53.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

