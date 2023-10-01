Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 935 Shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 935 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.44% of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,686,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth $199,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth $184,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter.

SRET opened at $20.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.38. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $19.72 and a 1 year high of $24.86. The firm has a market cap of $236.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%.

The Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Global Superdividend REIT index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global REITs, choosing 30 high-yield, low-volatility companies. SRET was launched on Mar 17, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

