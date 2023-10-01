Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Stock Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,096 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 201.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Cooper Companies from $431.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.56.

Cooper Companies Price Performance

NYSE:COO opened at $318.01 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.21 and a 52 week high of $399.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 57.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $363.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $369.96.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The medical device company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.01. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $930.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.08%.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

