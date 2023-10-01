Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 1,482 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 92,577.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,843,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,499,342,000 after buying an additional 228,596,624 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,328,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,739,000 after purchasing an additional 872,912 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $542,703,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,642,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,915 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,394,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,940,000 after purchasing an additional 201,495 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $48.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.14. The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

