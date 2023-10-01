Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Bought by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Teradata were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Teradata by 10.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Teradata by 1.4% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Teradata by 40.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Teradata by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Teradata by 1.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Teradata news, CRO Todd Cione sold 41,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,866,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 126,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Teradata news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,631,489.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 41,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,866,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 126,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,324 shares of company stock worth $3,746,914 in the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TDC shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Teradata from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet cut Teradata from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Teradata in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Teradata from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Teradata from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.10.

Shares of TDC opened at $45.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. Teradata Co. has a one year low of $28.65 and a one year high of $57.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.98, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.29.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Teradata had a return on equity of 32.47% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

