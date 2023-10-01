Tim M. Wan Sells 5,000 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) CFO Tim M. Wan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $87,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 779,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,618,790.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:ASAN opened at $18.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.47 and its 200-day moving average is $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Asana, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.32 and a 52 week high of $27.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.24.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. Asana had a negative net margin of 54.21% and a negative return on equity of 87.79%. The company had revenue of $162.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

ASAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of Asana in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Asana by 118.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Asana by 120.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Asana in the first quarter worth $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Asana in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Asana by 765.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. 26.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

