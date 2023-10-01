Tim M. Wan Sells 5,000 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) CFO Tim M. Wan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $87,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 779,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,618,790.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Asana Trading Down 0.7 %
NYSE:ASAN opened at $18.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.47 and its 200-day moving average is $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Asana, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.32 and a 52 week high of $27.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.24.
Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. Asana had a negative net margin of 54.21% and a negative return on equity of 87.79%. The company had revenue of $162.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Asana by 118.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Asana by 120.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Asana in the first quarter worth $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Asana in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Asana by 765.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. 26.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.
