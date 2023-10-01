TPG Financial Advisors LLC Has $529,000 Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,554 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 111.7% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in Microsoft by 157.0% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in Microsoft by 57.5% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 115,049 shares of company stock worth $38,195,619. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $315.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $327.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $366.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.96%.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.03.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

