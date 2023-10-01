Tranquility Partners LLC Sells 504 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Tranquility Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,735 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 0.9% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BCM Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in NVIDIA by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 1,279 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $434.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 105.07, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.37. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $502.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $450.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $379.28.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 3.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Phillip Securities upgraded NVIDIA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.70.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.40, for a total value of $14,440,243.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,793,980,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.40, for a total value of $14,440,243.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,793,980,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total value of $10,063,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,030,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.