TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,457 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TDG. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 952 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,227 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TDG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,042.00 to $1,114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $980.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $870.00 to $1,044.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $820.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $926.29.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $872.68, for a total value of $2,618,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,141,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $872.68, for a total transaction of $2,618,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,141,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,834 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $878.41, for a total transaction of $10,395,103.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,961 shares of company stock worth $65,346,077. Company insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

NYSE TDG opened at $843.13 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $499.63 and a one year high of $940.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $874.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $823.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.92, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.39.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $1.38. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 18.41% and a negative return on equity of 39.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.36 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 23.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.