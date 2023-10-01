Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $61.06 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,902 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 6,994 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.8% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $61,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 57.5% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $315.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $366.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $327.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The firm had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Fundamental Research set a $298.10 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $345.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.03.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MSFT

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,049 shares of company stock valued at $38,195,619. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.