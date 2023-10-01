Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 902.6% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 4,580,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123,659 shares in the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,968,000. Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,486,000. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1,247.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 125,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,287,000 after purchasing an additional 116,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth $103,000.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS ESGV opened at $75.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.47.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.2621 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

