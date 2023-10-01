Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,115,000 after buying an additional 23,529,155 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,095,753,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 65.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,355,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,015,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702,356 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $198,602,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 35,249.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,178,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172,405 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV opened at $75.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.84. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

