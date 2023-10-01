Veery Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Veery Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,377 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 0.9% of Veery Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Apple by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 785,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $129,447,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,680 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,399,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,919,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $646,332,000 after buying an additional 89,615 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 26,276 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,097,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 29,606 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,743,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Apple stock opened at $171.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.10. The company has a market cap of $2.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $198.23.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.54.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

