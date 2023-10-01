Verde Capital Management Trims Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Verde Capital Management lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,239 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the first quarter worth about $30,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 16,252.3% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,949,659 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $171.21 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $198.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $181.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, September 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

