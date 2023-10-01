Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WHR. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 716.7% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 96.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 777.4% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James W. Peters sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $858,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,764 shares in the company, valued at $5,834,143.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.18, for a total transaction of $2,863,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,583 shares in the company, valued at $19,842,313.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James W. Peters sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $858,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,764 shares in the company, valued at $5,834,143.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WHR. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Whirlpool from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Whirlpool from $118.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.00.

Whirlpool Stock Up 0.4 %

Whirlpool stock opened at $133.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.54. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.10 and a fifty-two week high of $160.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.31.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.45. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 29.70% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.59%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

See Also

