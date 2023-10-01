Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Purchases 621 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,441 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 1.2% of Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth approximately $397,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth approximately $11,747,000. Northstar Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 186.1% during the second quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 49,097 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,523,000 after purchasing an additional 31,938 shares in the last quarter. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth approximately $21,636,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.7% during the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 71,877 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.54.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $171.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $181.22 and a 200-day moving average of $177.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $198.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.13%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

